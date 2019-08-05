New Apartment Building Planned Next to Heritage Park

ST. CLOUD -- A new apartment building is in the works next to Heritage Park in St. Cloud.

During Monday night's meeting, the city council approved a rezoning request to build a 105 unit apartment building at 3373 West St. Germain Street.

Dan Miller of DJ Properties in St. Cloud says the location next to the large natural park is ideal for an apartment building.

Why don't we develop this parcel of property that we have that's right adjacent to Heritage Park and use it to it's fullest advantage? Most of the ideas were to try and create an upscale rental living apartment that could directly access the park's trail system.

Bill Maney owns Maney International, which will be next door to the new apartments. He says his business operates during the late-night and early morning hours and can sometimes make a lot of noise.

I"m concerned that the activity that is going to be generated with customer equipment and the tools in our service department will make a lot of noise and could be disruptive to this unit next door.

Miller says they plan to build an apartment unit with an urban flair to its design, with a large courtyard, an exercise facility, and 80 indoor parking stalls.