It's time for another edition of America's favorite game: Never Have I Ever! This time, it's exclusively a St. Cloud version with places and experiences unique to the Granite City.

Without further ado, I present to you "Never Have I Ever: St. Cloud edition."

SCORE:

1-5: You must be from the Cities

6-10: Welcome to town! How long have you been here?

11-15: You are pretty much a local

16-20: You might need to explore the rest of the world a bit ;)