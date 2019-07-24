Nearly Two Pounds of Heroin Seized in Big Lake Drug Bust

BIG LAKE -- Two men from Big Lake face charges after a drug bust in Sherburne County.

The incident happened back in June at a home in the 19000 block of County Road 43 in Big Lake Township.

Sheriff Joel Brott says an investigation by the Sherburne County Drug Task Force turned up nearly two pounds of heroin on the property. Authorities also found two handguns in a shed belonging to one of the men.

Twenty-nine-year-old Steven Sandberg and 45-year-old Jeremy Terwisscha were arrested at the scene.

Both men face charges of first-degree drug possession. Sandberg also faces charges of illegally having a gun.