NDSU Gearing Up for Championship Game

The no. 1 North Dakota State University football team is gearing up to take on no.2 James Madison University in the FCS NCAA Division I National Championship game this weekend.

The game is a rematch of the 2017 championship game. NDSU has won the last two consecutive titles, and seven of the last eight.

JMU is playing in the big game for the third time in the last four years. They took the title in 2016 after topping NDSU in the semifinals.

A handful of the players on the roster for the Bison hail from central Minnesota including strong safety James Kaczor of St. Cloud, tight end Zach Gottwalt of Rice, linebacker Beau Pauly of Becker, and offensive tackle Dillon Radunz of Becker.

Kick-off is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.