Bison Earn 8th FCS Championship Title

The no.1 North Dakota State University earned another national title on Saturday when they bested James Madison University in Frisco, Texas.

The opening quarter was as close as can be expected with both teams putting seven points on the board. The Bison pulled away in the second quarter. They outscored the Dukes 14-3 to take a 21-10 lead at the half.

That would be a lead NDSU never relinquished, despite adding no points to their total in the third quarter. The Bison added another touchdown and gave up one to JMU in the final quarter.

Solid defense in the final minutes of the game gave NDSU the 28-20 win as they intercepted the Dukes at the goal line to end what could have been a game-tying drive for James Madison.

The Bison have now won three straight championships and will be back in the fall.