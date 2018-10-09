Update: Name Released in Ronneby House Fire Death
RONNEBY -- Authorities have identified a Foley man as the victim of a house fire Sunday night in Ronneby.
Foley and Benton County authorities first responded around 6:00 p.m. Sunday to a house fire at 14280 78th Street Northeast. First responders arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the home, and spoke to an adult man who said he had jumped out of a 2nd story window to escape the blaze.
The Sheriff's Office says they identified a second man still in the home as 59-year-old Bruce Linn of Foley. Linn's body was found after firefighters were able to enter the home. Both his death and the cause of the fire are under investigation.