My Battery Died. What Else Do I Need to Know Minnesota?

I bought my car in California. It's a 2020 model so it's certainly not old. So when I went to start it yesterday and it wouldn't start it was obvious that the battery was dead. I was perplexed. I consider it a new car.

So was it that the battery wasn't manufactured for colder climates? We have had some pretty chilly nights already. But is that even a thing? I don't know. Maybe just the fact that in the 4 years that I've had the car, it's never been in a climate that is ever-changing?

I was born and raised here in Minnesota. So it's not like I don't understand how it all works here and how the cold affects things. But, I've also been gone from the state for a very long time, so maybe I just don't remember correctly. But having a battery die in a car that was purchased new, after only 4 years of driving it, seems awfully soon to need a brand new battery.

So anyway Minnesota, what else? Tell me now please before we're in the dead of winter and something else happens to my car. Are the fluids going to freeze up? There was a special California gas mix, that I'm pretty certain served no purpose other than to charge us more, but do I need a Minnesota mix of something?

What else outside the car? Are there other things beyond the obvious like jackets, gloves, scarves etc. I'm working on all of that.

Please tell me now to save me from a hassle during the dead of winter. This being my first winter in decades, I'm hoping to avoid any and really ALL problems. Here's to a mild winter where we all have no problems at all. Fingers crossed.

