KELLY CORDES 'THE VOICE' AUDITION

I auditioned for The Voice a few years ago and discovered my audition video the other day. I'm thinking about resubmitting it. Why not try? I've heard worse?

Let me know what you think? There's also a lot of other shows... what about submitting to Shania Twain and Travis Tritt's "Real Country"...'American Idol"? I don't have the vocal gymnastics that some vocalists do..but I DO sing from the heart.