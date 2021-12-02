Must-See! Guide To Local Central MN Light Displays
If you're looking for a good holiday light display, look no further! You've definitely come to the right place. Check out all of the local holiday and Christmas displays in our area. If you know of a light display that's not on this list, let us know about it. Fill out the form below. And, keep coming back. We'll keep updating this list all season long!
BECKER
13982 Industrial Ave. (Northern Lights Display)
10221 18th Ave.
COLD SPRING
22249 Patch Lake Rd.
14799 Patch Lake Circle
627 Main St.
600 4th St. N
1304 5th Ave. N.
103 2nd St. N.
307 2nd St. N.
105 12th Ave. N.
205 16th Ave. S.
310 9th Ave. S.
817 1st St. S.
804 1st St. S.
22326 Cty Rd. 2
20854 Bolfing Rd.
FREEPORT
42757 Woodview Rd. (Stop N Listen display)
OPOLE
SARTELL
1989 Riverside Ave N., Sartell
850 19th St. S. (Country Lights Festival)
SAUK RAPIDS
38 & 42 5th Ave. S.
1101 10th Ave. N.
212 Summit Ave S.
ST. AUGUSTA
ST. CLOUD
1021 30th Ave N. St. Cloud
1112 23rd Avenue North, St. Cloud
2190 246th Street, St. Cloud/St. Augusta
ST. JOSEPH
