Mud, Foam and Lots of Obstacles: Mudman Is Saturday

KIMBALL -- It's one of the toughest 5Ks in central Minnesota. Mudman is this Saturday at Powder Ridge near Kimball.

Kevin Hogan is the new owner of the event, he says they have about a dozen new obstacles this year.

We even have a couple snowblowers out, of course, we won't be making snow, but jets of water. We have one structure that's a cargo climb which is at the very top of the hill and gives you a great site of the Kimball area.

Hogan says taking it over seemed like a natural fit for him.

I'm a big fan of the TV show American Ninja Warrior and in fact, I've actually been on that show twice - seasons 7 and 8. And we have a couple of ninja style gyms and events that we run. And so I thought these are obstacles and I enjoy being outside.

Something new for the competitive waves this year, for every obstacle you don't complete you have to stop and do 15 burpees before you can move on.

The first wave of competitors will take off at 9:30 on Saturday morning. There is also a 2K for kids ages 7-and-up starting at 11:30 a.m.

Hogan says they have about 650 people signed-up so far. Pre-registration is closed, but you can sign-up on race day. The cost is $80 for the 5K and $40 for the 2K.