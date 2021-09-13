SARTELL -- Mr. Twisty is opening a second location in Sartell.

The city announced Monday a ten-year lease with Mr. Twisty to utilize the Pinecone Central Park concession stand as a second location beginning this spring.

In addition to regular business hours, Mr. Twisty would also function as the concession stand during events and activities held at Pinecone Central Park.

The business plans to provide the same menu items featuring hamburgers, chicken strips, hot dogs, french fries and of course, ice cream.

The new Mr. Twisty location plans to be fully operational seven days a week from the beginning of May until the end of September.