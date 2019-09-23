MPCA Fines Northern Metal Recycling Over Emissions Errors

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has fined Northern Metal Recycling $200,000, and through the settlement agreement, forced the company to shut down its Minneapolis shredder operations by the end of the day Monday.

In a news release, the MPCA says the settlement agreement holds Northern Metal accountable for errors in reporting emission records. According to the agency, Northern Metal admitted it submitted inaccurate emissions records to the MPCA.

As part of the action, the MPCA is now able to reopen Northern Metal's permit for a new Becker facility to add additional monitors and reports for its pollution control equipment.

The company has until October 1st to pay the $200,000 penalty.

The new recycling facility is being built on 40 acres of land near the Sherco Xcel Energy plant in Becker.