Motorcycle Accident In Wright County

WRIGHT COUNTY -- The Wright County Sheriff's Office says that a woman was seriously injured in an accident this afternoon.

Wright County authorities say Janice K. Theisen, 57, White Bear Lake, was driving her motorcycle in a large group of other motorcyclists.

Officials say when the group was slowing down, Theisen broke very hard to avoid other vehicles and lost control of her motorcycle and rolled near the center line.

The accident occurred on Highway 25 and 20th Street Southeast in Wright County.