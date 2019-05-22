Most Exhibits from Minneapolis Cop’s Trial Can Be Copied

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A judge is granting access to most of the exhibits from the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who shot an unarmed woman in 2017.

Mohamed Noor was convicted of murder in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond , a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia who was killed after she called 911 to report a possible crime.

Judge Kathryn Quaintance ruled Wednesday that she would allow the media and public to make copies of most exhibits. The exceptions are five body camera videos that show Damond's final moments. Copies of those items will be allowed after graphic material is redacted.

The ruling comes after a coalition of media organizations fought for public access to the evidence. Last week, the court said it would make the exhibits available for viewing, but a decision on allowing copies was postponed.