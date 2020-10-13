Morrison County Getting Disaster Assistance

UNDATED -- Morrison county is one of five counties in Minnesota that the governor has authorized emergency assistance.

The counties had damage from heavy rains and flooding in late June and early July. A series of storms produced mudslides and damage to infrastructure in Morrison, Kittson, Le Sueur, Renville and Washington counties.

In Morrison County, the city of Little Falls received over nine inches of rain in a short period of time. Among the major impacts from this storm were major shoreline erosion and damage to the Mississippi River banks at the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum Historic Site, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The Morrison County Historical Society building also sustained flood damage.

The State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account will cover 75 percent of eligible costs, or over $1.4 million for all five counties. The individual counties are responsible for the remaining 25 percent.