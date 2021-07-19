Morrison County Authorities Looking for Stolen Travel Trailer
LINCOLN -- Authorities in Morrison County are asking for the public's help to find some stolen property.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a travel trailer was taken from a home on Aspen Lane near 330th Street in Scandia Valley Township prior to July 17th.
Authorities say the trailer is a white 1997 Dutchman trailer with the license plate number RU04919, a sliding glass door on the side, and the word "Thor" on the back.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 320-632-9233.
