Morrison County Authorities Looking for Stolen Travel Trailer

LINCOLN -- Authorities in Morrison County are asking for the public's help to find some stolen property.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a travel trailer was taken from a home on Aspen Lane near 330th Street in Scandia Valley Township prior to July 17th.

Authorities say the trailer is a white 1997 Dutchman trailer with the license plate number RU04919, a sliding glass door on the side, and the word "Thor" on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 320-632-9233.

