More Than 3,000 Fairgoers Vaccinated at MN State Fair

ST. PAUL— More than 3,000 Fairgoers were vaccinated at the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic at the Minnesota State Fair.

In total, 3,118 Fairgoers received a free COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Vaccination Clinic and 3,042 Fairgoers claimed a $100 Visa gift card for getting their first dose.

Ninety-three percent of Minnesotans age 65 and over have received at least one vaccine dose, 75 percent of residents age 18 and older have gotten at least their first dose. The number of Minnesotans age 18 and older who have completed their vaccine series is at 68 percent.

In August the number of vaccine doses administered in Minnesota was nearly 271,000, compared to just over 179,000 in July.

Get our free mobile app

How Minnesotans can get their free COVID-19 vaccine:

Walk in or make an appointment through the Vaccine Connector: VaccineConnector.mn.gov.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline

1-833-431-2053 Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sat, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.



Check for vaccine appointments using the Vaccine Finder on https://www.vaccines.gov/. You can search for appointments by vaccine type (e.g., Pfizer).



Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.

NON FOOD ITEMS AT MINNESOTA STATE FAIR