More Than 1,000 Vaccinated so far At Minnesota State Fair
ST. PAUL — More than 1,000 Fairgoers have been vaccinated at the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic at the Minnesota State Fair.
So far, 1,199 Fairgoers have received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Vaccine Clinic. Minnesotans who get their first dose at the clinic can receive a $100 Visa gift card on site. Of the 3,600 gift cards available, Fairgoers have claimed 1,183.
In just over four days, the Minnesota State Fair has administered more vaccines than other state fairs around the Midwest.
The Community Vaccine Clinic will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labor Day.
Get our free mobile app
How to Get Vaccinated at the State Fair:
- Walk-ins are welcome or Fairgoers can make an appointment beforehand at https://my.primary.health/r/statefair.
- The Community Vaccine Clinic is located at the North End Event Center, North of Murphy Avenue. No appointment, identification, or insurance is necessary to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Anyone 12 years of age and older who needs their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine can get vaccinated at the clinic. The Community Vaccine Clinic offers both the Pfizer vaccine and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Only Minnesotans receiving their first dose of the vaccine will qualify for the $100 Visa Gift Card.
- A map directing Fairgoers to the Fair vaccination clinic can be found here. More information can be found at https://mn.gov/covid19/statefairvaccine/.