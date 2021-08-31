More Than 1,000 Vaccinated so far At Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL — More than 1,000 Fairgoers have been vaccinated at the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic at the Minnesota State Fair.

So far, 1,199 Fairgoers have received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Vaccine Clinic. Minnesotans who get their first dose at the clinic can receive a $100 Visa gift card on site. Of the 3,600 gift cards available, Fairgoers have claimed 1,183.

In just over four days, the Minnesota State Fair has administered more vaccines than other state fairs around the Midwest.

The Community Vaccine Clinic will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Labor Day.

How to Get Vaccinated at the State Fair: