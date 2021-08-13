More St. Cloud Road Resurfacing Scheduled to Begin

ST. CLOUD -- Another round of resurfacing projects gets underway in St. Cloud Monday.

A total of 11 streets throughout town will be getting resurfaced over the next two to three weeks.

Included in the improvement schedule are...

-- 2nd Street North and 16th Avenue North near downtown

-- West St. Germain Street near Bremer Bank

-- 1st Street South and 6th Avenue South near Capital One and Olde Brick House

-- 3rd Street South near 5th Avenue Live

-- 14th Street South near Southside Park

-- 13th Street North from Northway Drive to the alley west of 8th Avenue North

-- 29th Avenue North near North Junior High

-- 29th Avenue South near M & H Appliance

-- Thielman Lane and Thielman Court near the Five Guys restaurant.

As part of the resurfacing project along West St. Germain Street, the intersection of West St. Germain and 10th Avenue will be closed on Monday, August 23rd for the day. Detours will be posted.

