Monticello Man Sentenced for Arson of Minneapolis Bank

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Monticello man was sentenced Tuesday to 2 1/2 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiring to commit arson at a Minneapolis bank.

According to court documents 22-year-old Alexander Heil admitted that on May 28th of 2020 he and others intentionally helped in the arson of the Wells Fargo Bank building. Heil added fuel to the existing fire by throwing items into the flames.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted jointly by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Minneapolis Police Department, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Winter prosecuted the case.