Monticello Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 25

MONTICELLO -- A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Monticello. It happened at Highway 25 and Chelsea Road when authorities say a car pulled out onto 25 on a red light.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 8:15 a.m. Monday 36-year-old Jarrod Dukes of Monticello was heading south on Highway 25, at the same time 28-year-old Brett Lindenfelser , also of Monticello was heading west on Chelsea Road, with a red light.

According to the patrol, Lindenfelser pulled out onto Highway 25 and was hit by Dukes. Dukes was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.