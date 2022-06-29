Monticello Man Charged With Secretly Recording Young Girl

FOLEY -- A Monticello man faces felony charges for allegedly secretly recording a young girl in her home.

According to the complaint filed in Benton County District Court, 27-year-old Matthew Winter is charged with four counts of interference with privacy against a minor.

The child reported the incidents at her school in April.

She reported finding cameras in her bedroom and bathroom, including a camera in the floor vent of her bedroom, a charging cube containing a camera in an electrical outlet, and cameras in the bathroom where she showers.

Wright County officers met with Winter and confiscated his phone. He allegedly admitted to knowing there were things on his phone that shouldn't be there, including nude photos.

Court records show investigators found an SD card containing more than one million still images of the girl and four videos. Some of the images date back to 2019 and were taken at homes in St. Cloud and Monticello.

Winter is due back in court in August. There is no jail booking photo currently available.

