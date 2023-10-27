MnDOT Opening Lanes on Highway 23/Highway 10 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will start opening roads on the Highway 10/Highway 23 road construction project.

It will take a few days to reopen the entire work zone. So, starting on Wednesday, November 1st, MnDOT will be opening Highway 23 between Wilson Avenue and 25th Avenue Southeast. Westbound traffic will shift onto the new lanes and new bridge. Eastbound Highway 23 will then open to two lanes.

Highway 10 will reopen next from Benton Drive Southeast to 15th Avenue Southeast. Eastbound Highway 10 traffic will be switching to the new lanes and westbound traffic will open to two lanes.

MnDOT says the goal is to have all lanes open by late Friday, November 3rd.

The current access detours will remain in place through the winter and 4th Street will be closed at the Frontage Road along Highway 10.

Phase two of the project gets underway in the spring of 2024.

