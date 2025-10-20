A Minnesota-based paving and materials company has notified state officials they are permanently closing and laying-off nearly 300 workers.

Some of those workers are from facilties in St. Cloud, Waite Park and Becker.

OMG Midwest, Inc. of Rogers, Minnesota has notified the State Rapid Response Team for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development that the company is permanently closing and laying-off 297 employees.

The company does business in Central and Southern Minnesota as Minnesota Paving and Materials.

OMG Midwest Operating Companies operates other paving and materials companies in Nebraska and Iowa.

A federal law -- the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act -- requires companies to warn state officials of impending closures and layoffs.

In this case, Minnesota Paving and Materials says it is closing all of its facilities and permanently laying-off employees on December 19th.

According to the notice, 206 of those layoffs are union members represented by:

Minnesota Operators Local 49

Minnesota Laborers Local 563

Teamsters Local #120

Minnesota Paving and Materials will be closing facilities in:

Becker

Comfrey

Kasota

Lakeland

Mankato

New Ulm

Owatonna

Rogers

Rosemount

St. Cloud

Waite Park

According to the company's website, "Since 1861, Minnesota Paving & Materials, part of the CRH family, has become the leading provider of asphalt, aggregates, paving, and construction services throughout Minnesota."