ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,077 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Sunday.

Statewide the cumulative totals are up to 96,734 and 2,008 respectively. Stearns County added 36 cases, Sherburne County added 10, and Benton County added six.

Health officials say over 1,981,000 tests have been run in Minnesota.