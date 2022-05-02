Minnesota’s “MyPillow Guy” Banned From Twitter Again, Forever

Mike Lindell, famous for his MyPillow has built a fortune selling his pillows. Unfortunately, he's spent a good amount of that fortune pushing "The Big Lie".

According to kare11.com,Twitter first threw Lindell off it's platform back in January of 2021 for perpetuating the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. He keeps saying that the real proof is coming soon but never does. Twitter had had enough and banned him due to repeated violations of it's civic integrity policy.

Lindell's baseless claims have led to Kohl's, Bed, Bath and Beyond to cease selling his products. He is also facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for baseless claims about there voting machines.

Get our free mobile app

This past Sunday, Lindell not only opened up another Twitter account under the Twitter handle @MikeJLindell but he bragged about it and was quickly removed from the platform for a second time. This time it's a permanent ban due to violating Twitter's rules on "ban evasion".

In other words, Twitter doesn't take kindly to banned people trying to open a new account. Whether Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, will let the ban stand remains to be seen. Tesla CEO, Musk describes himself as a "free speech absolutist" and will pretty much allow any content on the site as long is it's not anything illegal.

Lindell's good buddy Donald Trump is also permanently banned from Twitter's platform and Trump says he will not return to Twitter, even if his ban is lifted, since he has his own social networking site Truth Social.

I think most of us would be just fine with free speech from anyone as long as it's true and not misleading or a downright lie. It just seems to be getting more difficult every day to weed through the BS.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years