Minnesota’s Favorite Halloween Candy in 2023 is…Hot?
Are we just cold all the time? Gluttons for punishment? Perhaps a never-ending need for something that tastes like Fireball?
According to CandyStore.com, Minnesota's #1 favorite-est sweet treat is gluten free, fat free, and burns so good: Hot Tamales!
North Dakota also likes to feel the burn. Upper Midwest states loving the hot cinnamon treat makes sense: it gets cold, and we're obviously gluttons for punishment for living where the air hurts our face.
But New Mexico can't get enough year-round heat. K.
My personal favorite Halloween candy - Reese's Cups in most of its forms - is #1 in Iowa, Kentucky, Florida, Wyoming (BOOO!), and New Hampshire.
Everybody's favorite candy to hate - candy corn - is somehow overall more popular than Snickers and Butterfinger. The waxy abomination is only #1 in Utah, but has been creeping up the ranks.
That in of itself is a Sign of the Apocalypse, but I digress.
Rounding out the top 10: M&Ms, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, Starburst, Hershey Kisses (cheapskates!!), Hershey Mini Bars, and Snickers.
Louisiana needs to lay off the jambalaya and voodoo: Lemonheads are the favorite Halloween candy in the bayou.
Georgia candy lovers want to be pirates: Jolly Ranchers are the favorite in ground zero of The Walking Dead.
I can't get over people liking candy corn more than Snickers or Butterfingers. Let the zombie apocalypse begin.
H/T: CandyStore