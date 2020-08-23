Minnesota’s COVID-19 Numbers Trending Down

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 728 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths from Saturday.

The cumulative totals are now up to 69,584 and 1,767 respectively. Locally, Stearns County added 14 cases, Sherburne County added seven, and Benton County added one.

Current hospitalization numbers are down from the day before with 301 people total and 137 patients in the ICU. Health officials say a total of 62,373 people have now recovered from the virus.

Over 1,370,000 tests have been run statewide.