Minnesota’s COVID-19 ICU Patient Count Drops Below 200

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 388 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths Saturday, bringing the totals up to 27,886 and 1,186 respectively.

The number of fatalities in long-term care facilities is now 949.

The MDH says another 739 people have recovered for a total of 22,992. Currently, there are 450 people hospitalized with the virus and 199 in the ICU. Both numbers continue to decline daily.

Benton County and Sherburne County each added one more positive case bringing their totals to 188 cases and three deaths and 254 cases and two deaths.

Stearns County had seven more cases confirmed and one more death for totals of 2,070 and 16.

The department of health says 344,203 tests have been run so far in Minnesota.