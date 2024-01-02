Minnesotan Recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records

UPDATE: It's official - the Guinness Book of World Records has recognized that this is the largest collection of Kiss Memorabilia anywhere. And it's right here in Minnesota.

But - this is bittersweet, as the owner of the collection, Vern Simon, had to part ways with his collection because of a financial hardship. According to KARE 11, he had to find a way to take care of his family, and this was the way to do it. He still loves the fact that he did make it into the the book of world records, however.

Original Story:

People like to collect things. Some of these collections can be very impressive, and some can be kind of strange. Some might be worth a ton of money, or at least when you start the collection you hope it will, but that isn't always the case.

Sometimes collections may get you into the Guinness Book of World Records. This may be the case with this particular person and collection.

Vern Simon of Maple Lake may be the biggest fan of the band KISS. Or at least the person who has the most KISS memorabilia.

KARE 11 talked with Simon about his extensive collection. He said he has been a fan of the band since he was 9 years old.

Simon does realize that there are several other KISS fans with huge collections of KISS memorabilia. But he has a goal to be the best with the most. To be the number one fan. He said he has never been number one at anything, so this might just be the thing.

There is actually a KISS museum in Las Vegas. Vern Simon would like to have more pieces of memorabilia than that museum.

Throughout the interview with KARE 11, a count of all of the items occurred. What was the final tally? 3,799 things with no duplications. This is the number that was sent in to the Guinness Book of World Records. Since there is no record for this particular thing, I'm sure he will make the record, but for how long? Simon says he plans to continue to collect items, so if someone else would like to challenge him in that record, he will be ready.

