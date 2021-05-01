Minnesota Zoo Strives to Save Endangered Butterflies

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Zoo is working to save endangered butterfly species that are native to the state but facing serious population declines.

The Dakota Skippers and Poweshiek Skipperlings are both native species experiencing a rapid decline that zoo officials are targeting for helping.

Zoo butterfly conservation specialist Cale Nordmeyer says it's crucial that the species aren't lost, but that is close to happening.

He says working on a conservation program to preserve them is the most rewarding part of his career.

Get our free mobile app