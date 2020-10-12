Minnesota Youth Deer Hunt Starts Thursday

UNDATED -- Young hunters who want to bag a whitetail deer this fall can try their skills during the youth firearms deer season this week. Starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday, parents can buy their child a youth deer hunting license.

Kids ages 10-17 can take part, but 10-13-year-olds must have an adult along to supervise.

The adults are not allowed to hunt in most areas and party hunting is not allowed.

Participation does not affect eligibility for the regular deer season.

Child hunters must have a valid firearm deer license. Kids 12 and older must also have a firearms safety certificate or hunter apprentice validation.

For more information, check out the DNR's youth deer hunts webpage.