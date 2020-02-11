Minnesota Wants Anglers to Go Lead-Free to Help Loons
COLLEGEVILLE -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is launching a new program focused on encouraging anglers to switch to lead-free fishing equipment as a way to save the state bird, the loon.
Loons swallow pebbles at the bottom of a lake to help them grind up their food and they sometimes accidentally pick up a lead jig or sinker off the bottom. All it takes is one split shot or one jig to kill the loon from lead poisoning.
The agency has posted a website that lists more than three dozen companies that sell lead-free fishing equipment.
