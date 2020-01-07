Minnesota Voted Best State To Raise A Family
WE LOVE OUR BABIES
Are you surprised? I'm not. I've lived in Kentucky. I've livedin Wisconsin. I've live in Tennessee.
There is something special about Minnesota. The people? The crisp winter air? The variety of activities and education provided to our kids? Here's how Minnesota stacked up in a variety of categories, making us number one to raise our families.
- Family Fun
- Health and Safety
- Affordability
- Education and childcare
- Socio-economics
THE TOP STATES
1. Minnesota
2. Massachusetts
3. North Dakota
4. Vermont
5. New Hampshire
THE BOTTOM
46. Alabama
47. West Virginia
48. Louisianna
49. Mississippi
50. New Mexico
For all the details on how Minnesota reached the top, go to Wallethub by clicking HERE now.
