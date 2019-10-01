Minnesota Twins Opening Target Field for ALDS Games 1 and 2

MINNEAPOLIS -- Our Minnesota Twins open the American League Divisional Series on Friday on the road in New York, however, fans are still invited to come to Target Field to watch the game.

Twins Communications Manager Matt Hodson says they are opening up Target Field's Delta Sky360 Club and Bat & Barrel to watch both games 1 and 2.

What we want to do is create a festive atmosphere for the fans that aren't able to travel all the way to New York, for Twins fans to come together, watch the team together, enjoy ballpark fare, like you're at the game and root on the Twins hopefully to a couple of victories.

It is free to go, but you are encouraged to get a ticket ahead of time on the Twins website.

First pitch for the series opener on Friday is 6:07 p.m., the game on Saturday starts at 4:07 p.m.

Game 3 of the ALDS is Monday at Target Field, which is sold out. Hodson says they are planning to make it a special night for the fans.

There will be a few things that I can't quite reveal yet, but we'll roll out the pomp and circumstance at our first postseason appearance at home since 2010 that it deserves. We'll have some nice guests for our national anthem, some special appearances for the first pitch, possibly a flyover.

You can hear all of the Twins postseason games on AM 1240 and 95-3 FM WJON.