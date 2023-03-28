CAMP COURAGE BRINGS ADVENTURE

True Friends is a wonderful camp that was created for children and adults with disabilities. One of my sons attended Camp Courage many years ago and had an incredible experience while he was there. It was a difficult time in his life, and he came back with a new look on life and fun experiences that he will never forget.

Get our free mobile app

TRUE FRIENDS MISSION

True friend's mission is to provide life-changing experiences that enhance independence and self-esteem for children and adults with disabilities. Their vision is a world where experiences and adventures are open to individuals of all abilities. They strive to create a diversified and inclusive environment for everyone, to make each individual person know how important they are.

TRUE FRIENDS NEEDS YOUR HELP FOR THIS YEAR'S SEASON

But because of worker shortages, and financial difficulties, True Friends and their four locations are in need of your help.

True Friends has four amazing camps in Minnesota. Camp Courage in Maple Lake, Camp Friendship in Annandale, Camp Eden Wood in Eden Prairie, and Camp Courage North in Lake George, Minnesota.

True Friends is reaching out to ask us to help SAVE True Friends Camp experiences. They are looking for caring volunteers, workers, and financial assistance to keep the camp going. A camp that many individuals come back to year after year. Without volunteers and workers, they will have to turn hundreds of guests away this year, and there is even the possibility of not having camp at all. They need to hire about 50 more individuals to work at the camps.

To learn more about this very important camp, click HERE now to find out how to help, volunteer or sign up to work.

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On

Come Visit St. Augusta, Minnesota in Pictures