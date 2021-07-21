Minnesota Troopers Help Crack Down on ‘Street Drag Racing”

Get our free mobile app

St Paul (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol has joined law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities in cracking down on “dangerous street races and exhibition driving” in the Twin Cities that began during the pandemic last year.

An enforcement effort last Friday resulted in nearly 30 tickets and the State Patrol released a video of one of the incidents the agency was involved in.

Numbers show there is no slowing down on Minnesota roads as tens of thousands of speeding tickets have been written and the number of speed-related deaths is notably higher this year.

Since Memorial Day, nearly 80 people have been killed in traffic-related incidents, much higher than during the same period last year and the most since at least 2017.

The Minnesota Dept. of Public Safety says preliminary reports show 217 people have died on Minnesota roads so far this year and 87 were speed-related. That's 40 percent of all traffic fatalities.

The 87 speed-related fatalities through July 9 compares with:

54 in 2020

31 in 2019

58 in 2018

44 in 2017

Through July 8, Minnesota state troopers have written 45,000 speeding tickets this year. Nearly 650 of the speeders were going 100 mph or faster.

Extra speed patrols will be on Minnesota roads through July 31.

