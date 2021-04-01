Minnesota Tops 2,000 New COVID Cases, First Time Since January

ST. PAUL -- For the first time since January, Minnesota has top over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 2,140 new cases and 12 more deaths reported Wednesday.

Locally, Stearns County lead the way with 73 new positives, Sherburne County added 49 and Benton County had 30 new cases.

Hospitalizations remain low with seven more people admitted, but none needing to go into the ICU.

State health officials say 521,667 people have tested positive for the virus in Minnesota, with just over 500,000 no longer needing to be in isolation.