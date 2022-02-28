Minnesota to Receive $303-Million in Historic Opioid Settlement
UNDATED -- Minnesota will share in a historic $26-billion opioid settlement with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the three largest opioid distributors.
Minnesota's share of $303-million will be distributed to all 87 counties and cities with a population of more than 10,000.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the payments will be distributed over an 18-year period to help with prevention, recovery, harm reduction, and other strategies to address the opioid epidemic.
Stearns County will be receiving nearly $5.4-million over that time, Sherburne County will get nearly $2.8-million and Benton County will receive $1.4-million.
The city of St. Cloud will also receive approximately $1.6-million.
As part of the settlement, Johnson & Johnson must stop selling opioids and share clinical trial data.
