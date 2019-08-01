Minnesota Storyteller Talks Women in Ag, State Parks

SAUK RAPIDS -- Minnesota storyteller Doug Ohman will be out at the Benton County Fair again Thursday.

Wednesday he was on the News @ Noon Show previewing the topics he'll be talking about.

Thursday at 2:00 p.m. he'll be on the Cottonwood Stage with a program called "Making A Difference - Women in Minnesota Agriculture".

It's the role of women in Minnesota agriculture, historically as well as what is going on today, how women are changing farming. So many times we think about farming as kind of a male-dominated industry or occupation, but women have always played a role, they are not just the farmer's wife.

A 4:00 p.m. Ohman will be talking about the "State Parks of Minnesota" on the Cottonwood Stage.

A project I did a number of years ago I went to every state park in Minnesota. What a 2 1/2 year vacation that was. I did a book on it. We will visit a lot of state parks, and I'll take you through the history of state parks, and then the recreational opportunities we have at them.

And then at 7:00 p.m. he'll be in the Heritage Building discussing the topic "Saving History".