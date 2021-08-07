SAUK RAPIDS -- The action at the Benton County Fair continued Saturday with a number of activities and competitions.

At 10:00 a.m. a group of 4-H kids put their birds to the test in the Rooster Crowing Contest at the Cottonwood Stage. In the event’s 48th year, 15 birds were given 10 minutes to crow as many times as they could.

Hawk came in first place with 15 crows, followed by Jerry and Avalanche with 14 and 13.

The fair wraps up Sunday with the 4-H Horse Grand Entry Parade, Open Class Beef Show, Military Day Parade, midway, and bingo.

