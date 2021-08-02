Minnesota State System Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate

ST . CLOUD -- With just a few weeks before the start of the fall semester, students attending St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Technical and Community College will once again be asked to mask up.

Last week, Minnesota State made the decision to implement a mask mandate for all of their 54 campuses starting Monday.

Lori Kloos is the Vice President of Administration at SCTCC. She says it's been their policy to follow the Minnesota Department of Health and CDC guidelines when it comes to COVID-19.

When they updated their guidance last week that all people, regardless of vaccination status, mask when in public indoor settings located in counties with high transmission levels, it was prudent that we followed that guidance.

Kloos says they understand a majority of their students are between 18-24 years-old, which is the lowest population when it comes to vaccination rates.

She says the indoor mask mandate put into effect by Minnesota State is to make sure students and faculty stay safe as they strive for a full year of in-person learning.

First day of classes at SCTCC and SCSU is August 23rd.