Minnesota State Senator Must Roll Some Huge Joints (OPINION)

This story and video have gone viral of State Senator Warren Limmer, Maple Grove, speaking out against legalizing recreational marijuana. Senator Limmer is either a righteous partier or completely clueless about anything concerning marijuana.

The reason I think this is, after checking out the Twitter feed, in the video below Sen. Limmer states that 2 ounces of marijuana is enough to roll only 3 joints. In my amateur opinion (wink), I believe the average joint is about one third of a gram. There are 28 grams in an ounce, making 2 ounces equal to 56 grams. So, by my calculations, that would be roughly just short of 170 joints.

However, there is always the outside chance that Sen. Limmer simply rolls some pretty heavy duty joints. But for many reasons, I find that "highly" doubtful.

Rolling Stone magazine chimed in with "We don't know what kind of joints Republican Minnesota State Senator Warren Limmer has encountered, but they sound like the fattest j’s in the lower 48."

The New York Times cited a 2015 global drug survey stating "most users get about three joints from a single gram of marijuana,"

Twitter totally lit up with comments about the senator's remarks and some are hilarious

Thankfully, the bill passed the State Senate in spite of the senators riveting opposition speech and a few kinks have to be worked before being sent to the Gov. Walz to sign, as he has stated in the past, he would.

So, cheer up cannabis connoisseurs, soon recreational marijuana will be legal in Minnesota, as it should be.

