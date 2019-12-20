Minnesota State-Mankato Playing for DII National Football Title

McKINNEY, TEXAS -- The Minnesota State-Mankato football team will play for a national championship on Saturday. The #4 ranked Mavericks will play #20 West Florida in the Division II title game in McKinney, Texas at 2:00 p.m. central time.

Minnesota State-Mankato is 14-0 on the season. They are playing in the national championship game for the second time in program history. MSU also reached the NCAA Championship game in 2014.

The West Florida Argonauts have a 12-2 record. They are also playing in their second national championship game, with the first coming in 2017.