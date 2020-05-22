Minnesota State Fair Canceled

FALCON HEIGHTS -- The Minnesota State Fair has been canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made Friday following a meeting of the board of managers of the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, which governs the Minnesota State Fair.

The event was scheduled for August 27th through Labor Day.

General Manager Jerry Hammer says, "This isn't a difficult decision. It's the only decision".

Since its inception, the fair has been held every year with only five exceptions: in 1861 and 1862 due to the Civil War and U.S.-Dakota War, in 1893 because of scheduling conflicts with the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, in 1945 due to federal government travel restrictions during World War II, and in 1946 due to a polio epidemic.

The Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is August 26th through Labor Day, 2021.