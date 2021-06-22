Minnesota State Fair Announces Amazing Free Stage Entertainment Lineup
FREE ENTERTAINMENT AND FUN AWAIT YOU AT THE STATE FAIR
It's hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that our Minnesota State Fair will be featuring more than 900 shows during this years 12 day run. On top of it, all of those 900 shows are free to enjoy with a fair admission.
There are 7 stages for you to check out some great free entertainment including the Cosgrove Stage, Family Fair Stage, International Bazaar Stage, Leinie Lodge Band Shell, Ramberg Music Café Stage, Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheatre, and The Northwoods Stage. You can't say there's not enough room for everyone.
ROCKLAND ROAD
I have some friends from Nashville Tennessee that will be featured on the Leinie Bandshell stage called "Rockland Road." They are a family band; Mom and Dad and all 4 of their kids play instruments and have amazing vocals. You won't be sorry if you catch their show. You can see a video performance of Rockland Road below.
Rockland Road/Youtube
LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL EVENING SHOWS
- DSL Dire Straights Legacy (Performing August 26 & 27th at 8:30 pm).
- Sister Sledge (Performing August 28 & 29th at 8:30 pm).
- Ezra Ray Hart (Performing August 30 & 31st at 8:30 pm).
- The Legendary Wailers (Performing September 1 & 2nd at 8:30 pm).
- Roots & Boots featuring (Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye Sept. 3 & 4th at 8:30 pm).
LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL DAYTIME ENTERTAINMENT
- Box On
- Tonic Sol-fa
- Shenandoah
- Becky Buller Band
- The Next Generation Leahy
- King Calaway
- The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band
- The Malpass Brothers
- Connie Smith
- Renata The Band
- Rockland Road
- We Banjo 3
- Monroe Crossing
- Screaming Orphans
- Melinda Doolittle
- Malamanya
- Rosie Flores
- Sunpie & The Louisiana Sunspots
- MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals
For the full list of entertainment, you can click HERE.