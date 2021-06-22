FREE ENTERTAINMENT AND FUN AWAIT YOU AT THE STATE FAIR

It's hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that our Minnesota State Fair will be featuring more than 900 shows during this years 12 day run. On top of it, all of those 900 shows are free to enjoy with a fair admission.

There are 7 stages for you to check out some great free entertainment including the Cosgrove Stage, Family Fair Stage, International Bazaar Stage, Leinie Lodge Band Shell, Ramberg Music Café Stage, Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheatre, and The Northwoods Stage. You can't say there's not enough room for everyone.

ROCKLAND ROAD

I have some friends from Nashville Tennessee that will be featured on the Leinie Bandshell stage called "Rockland Road." They are a family band; Mom and Dad and all 4 of their kids play instruments and have amazing vocals. You won't be sorry if you catch their show. You can see a video performance of Rockland Road below.

Rockland Road/Youtube

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL EVENING SHOWS

DSL Dire Straights Legacy (Performing August 26 & 27th at 8:30 pm).

Sister Sledge (Performing August 28 & 29th at 8:30 pm).

Ezra Ray Hart (Performing August 30 & 31st at 8:30 pm).

The Legendary Wailers (Performing September 1 & 2nd at 8:30 pm).

Roots & Boots featuring (Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye Sept. 3 & 4th at 8:30 pm).

LEINIE LODGE BANDSHELL DAYTIME ENTERTAINMENT

Box On

Tonic Sol-fa

Shenandoah

Becky Buller Band

The Next Generation Leahy

King Calaway

The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band

The Malpass Brothers

Connie Smith

Renata The Band

Rockland Road

We Banjo 3

Monroe Crossing

Screaming Orphans

Melinda Doolittle

Malamanya

Rosie Flores

Sunpie & The Louisiana Sunspots

MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals

For the full list of entertainment, you can click HERE.

