Minnesota Senate Panel Passes GOP Insulin Affordability Bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The long-running debate at the Capitol over insulin affordability has shifted to the Minnesota Senate.

Patients and parents urged senators Thursday to keep working toward a compromise between competing Senate Republican and House Democratic proposals.

Helping diabetics afford insulin is one of the main pieces of unfinished business left over from the 2019 session, when a compromise fell apart at the end.

A Senate health committee gave the first hearing Thursday to a GOP proposal, approving it on a voice vote and sending the bill to its next of several committee stops.

The House Democratic bill is also moving through committees.