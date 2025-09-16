According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of 2023, an estimated 38.4 million adults in the United States (11.6%) have diabetes. To discuss diabetes I was joined by Board Certified and Advanced Diabetes Management Registered Nurse Eliza Nielsen from CentraCare of St. Cloud.

What Is Diabetes

Nielsen describes diabetes as when a person's blood sugars are running higher what would be considered normal. When our body's consume food it breaks down into sugar or glucose, which is what our body uses for energy. Nielsen says it is normal to have glucose in our system but when someone has diabetes it is higher than normal.

Type 1

There are two types of diabetes. Type 1 is described as autoimmune which means your body is destroying the cells in the pancreas, which makes insulin. Insulin helps lower blood sugars. Nielsen says about 10%, of those with diabetes, have type 1 diabetes. She says type 1 diabetes is not preventable. Nielsen says there is usually some genetic disposition when someone has type 1. Those with type 1 diabetes would need to take insulin by injection.

Type 2

Nielsen says Type 2 diabetes is when the person is still making their own insulin but their body can't use their insulin very well. 90% of those with diabetes have type 2. Nielsen says lifestyle plays a role with the development of type 2 diabetes. The increase in weight in the population and increase of highly processed foods has led to an increase in type 2 diabetes. Nielsen says weight loss can decrease the medication needs.

Recommendations

Ways to avoid type 2 diabetes include healthy eating and physical exercise. Nielsen says recommendations include reducing the amount of processed foods consumed, including plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean meats and healthy carbohydrates.

Learn more about diabetes.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part Health Matters conversation with Eliza Nielsen, click below.