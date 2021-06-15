Minnesota Seatbelt Crackdown Results in 2000 Tickets

Get our free mobile app

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A recent statewide crackdown on seat belt law violations resulted in over 2000 citations being issued to unbelted motorists.

The two-week enforcement campaign was conducted from May 24th through June 6th and involved hundreds of extra patrols by State Troopers and local law enforcement officers throughout Minnesota. In addition to the 2070 tickets issued for seatbelt violations, the officers involved also issued 91 tickets for child safety seat violations.

State Troopers stationed in Rochester issued 20 tickets for seatbelt law violations and one for a violation involving a child safety seat. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office ticketed 18 motorists for failing to buckle up. The Rochester Police Department did not report any seatbelt or child seat violations in connection with the "Click it or Ticket" campaign.

In announcing the results from the enforcement campaign, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety noted that failing to use a seatbelt has contributed to 42 traffic deaths this year compared to 30 at this time a year.

“We’re at a very discouraging time on our roads in Minnesota, and unbuckled deaths are a primary contributor. The deadly traffic fatality patterns that started last year and are accelerating even more in 2021 should deeply concern all of us. Last year’s preliminary overall traffic death figures were the highest since 2015. At the pace of traffic fatalities this year, 2021 will be even worse for the amount of grief Minnesota families will suffer." - Minnesota Office of Public Safety Director Mike Hanson

According to the Department of Public Safety, Minnesota's seatbelt law mandates that drivers and passengers in all seeking positions wear seatbelts or be strapped in a correct child restraint. Officials say seatbelts need to be positioned low and snug across the hips and shoulder belts "should never be tucked under straps or under an arm or behind the back."

