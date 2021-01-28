Minnesota Reports 1,335 New COVID Cases, 16 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The tri-county area has accounted for three of the 16 COVID related deaths reported Wednesday in Minnesota.

Two of the deaths were in Stearns County and one was in Sherburne County. The statewide death total is now at 6,140.

As far as newly reported cases, there were 1,335 - the most in the last few days. Locally, Sherburne County had 26 new cases, Stearns County had 20 and Benton County had 6.

In total, 458,633 people have tested positive for the virus in Minnesota.

The state has completed over 6.4-million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

